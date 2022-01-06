Martin updates Keyshawn Bryant's injury

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina forward Keyshawn Bryant left the Auburn in the first half with a shoulder injury after taking a hard fall on the court and Thursday on his weekly radio call-in show, head coach Frank Martin updated Bryant's status.

Martin says there is no structural damage in Bryant's shoulder and the question now is how much will he be able to do in Friday's practice. Martin says the junior has been cleared to participate in practice and the decision on Bryant's status will be made tomorrow. The noon tipoff at Nashville means the coaches and medical team will make a call on Bryant's availability after practice.