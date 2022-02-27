x
South Carolina's winning streak snapped at four

#24 Alabama started fast, saw a double-digit lead cut to six before pulling away in the second half.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Jaden Shackelford had 21 points and Jahvon Quinerly scored 20 to lead No. 24 Alabama to a 90-71 victory over South Carolina. 

The Crimson Tide built a big lead and brushed off a second-half comeback attempt by the Gamecocks. 

Alabama has won five of its last six games and had five players in double figures scoring. Quinerly and Shackelford both made four 3-pointers. Quinerly went 4 of 5 from 3-point range, all in a first half when he scored 18, and had five assists.

South Carolina hosts Missouri Tuesday in the final home game of the regular season.

