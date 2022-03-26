Gamecocks follow the Texas script, win the Vandy series

South Carolina won the series from the Commodores, its second series win over a top-five team this year. Earlier this month, the Gamecocks won the Texas series with a similar script where the home team dropped game one before taking the final two games of the series.

Wimmer was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with five RBI and three runs scored while Brandt Belk and Kevin Madden added two hits apiece in the win.



Summerville product Aidan Hunter earned the win in relief, striking out three and allowing two hits with no walks in 2.1 innings. Chapin's Cade Austin earned his first save of the season, pitching the final two frames. Another Chapin product, Matthew Becker, earned the start. He struck out four and allowed seven hits and four earned runs in 4.2 innings.