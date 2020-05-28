One of the pre-game rituals for college football could have a totally different look this year.

South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner spoke about the subject on 107.5 The Game and said social distancing will be encouraged.

Tanner told host Jay Phillips that at Gamecock Park, social distancing could easily be enforced. It's the lots outside the jurisdiction of the athletics department that are in question as to whether social distancing principles would be present.

“There are many lots around Williams-Brice we don’t control,' Tanner said.

"We wouldn’t have any jurisdiction over those. We would do our very best to emphasize health and safety with everything we touch as far as game day is concerned.”

Of course, if a reduced number of fans are allowed into the stadium, those lots outside of the athletics department's purview may organically enforce social distancing with a reduced number of vehicles in those areas.