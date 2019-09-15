Pat DiMarco is in his eighth NFL season. He's currently with the Buffalo Bills where he is quite a valuable member of the offense from his fullback position.

Cliff Matthews spent six years in the NFL and he is now in his first season as the defensive line coach at Limestone College.

The two men can always say they were a part of the first USC football team to knock off a number-one ranked opponent.

"After the game, it was hard to get to the locker room," Matthew said.

"And then from the locker room to our dorms, it took hours. Hours. The fans, the cheerleaders, the supporters. Everybody was ecstatic after the game. It was hard to move around, but it was a great atmosphere."

DiMarco says the Gamecock Walk was when he received some prophetic words from his mother.

"My parents were at every single home game at the University of South Carolina," DiMarco said.

"My mom, I always gave her a hug and she whispered in my ear 'I feel like tonight's going to be a good night. That song. the Black Eyed Peas one

"It took me like two or three weeks after the game to be like 'my mom really did call that'. Didn't she? It was a heckuva night, great experience. Great for the ball club. Great for the organization. Great for the school. It's something I'll remember forever."