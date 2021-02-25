NCAA accepts South Carolina's self-imposed penalties due to actions for former assistant

"During the NCAA investigation process, members of our athletics staff, Southeastern Conference staff and the NCAA Enforcement staff, met in Indianapolis to review the facts of the case," said University of South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner. "It was a cooperative meeting and I felt it was important in how we got to this conclusion."



As a result of the former employee's actions, the University self-imposed sanctions, which the NCAA accepted. Importantly, the NCAA did not add any additional sanctions, thereby reaffirming University of South Carolina Athletics processes of educating and monitoring its sports, coaches, and student-athletes.



Statement from University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen:



"Compliance with NCAA rules is essential inside our University, and it is essential that we are held accountable both as individuals and as an Institution. Once we are aware of any violation, we investigate, hold accountable, learn from it and put in place a process to make sure that it does not occur again. I am pleased how our athletics department handled this issue, and that the NCAA accepted our self-imposed sanctions."



Additional Statement from University of South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner -



"I am proud of how our department handled this situation. Once we became aware of this situation, we were proactive in determining what happened and worked in cooperation with the Department of Justice and the NCAA. The NCAA's acceptance of our self-imposed sanctions validates our commitment and the work done by our compliance staff, administration and coaches."



Statement from University of South Carolina Head Men's Basketball Coach Frank Martin-



"I would like to thank our Board of Trustees, President Caslen, Coach Tanner, our administration, our campus leadership and our compliance department who have worked so hard for our program and to get us to this place. Our compliance department does an unbelievable job working with and educating our staff and players. I'd also like to thank the NCAA, for the thoroughness and thoughtfulness that went into this process. As I have said throughout my entire career, I lead my program with transparency, an open-door policy and with integrity - it is in my heart and it is at the core of who I am. We move forward, and I'm thankful to have this situation behind us."