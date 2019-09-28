Even with a 1-3 record, the Gamecock players went on the record this week saying they expect an electric atmosphere for tonight's game with Kentucky.

"You know fans are going to turn out. It's a night game at "Willy-B. If anything, it's a good time," said senior receiver Bryan Edwards.

"We're going to go out and try to put a great product on the field. I'm not worried about the fans not showing up. People are going to show."

Gamecock head football coach Will Muschamp is also confident when his players hit the field, they will be greeted by a packed house.

"A night game at Williams-Brice is a special special, there's nothing like it, and I've coached in a lot of arenas, and there's no doubt that that's as good as anywhere in the country," said Muschamp.

"Our guys are excited about it, and you know what? Our fans will be great. They'll be supportive. I don't need to tell 'em anything. I know they'll be excited to see the play, and we really really appreciate their support. And it starts with which they'll be a packed house for that, and we just appreciate all the positive support they're givin' us right now."

Kickoff with Kentucky is set for 7:30 p.m.