The plan is to have Noland in the lineup against Florida

South Carolina's starting quarterback had what has called minor knee surgery this week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When South Carolina resumes its schedule a week from Saturday, quarterback Zeb Noland should be in the lineup.

Carolina's current starting quarterback underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee. On the SEC teleconference, head coach Shane Beamer said Noland was in the football facility Wednesday and all signs point to him on the field against the Gators. The reason for Beamer's optimism is because he has seen it for himself.

“You’d think after his surgery he’d have a hard time moving around but we took our team picture in the football stadium and I watched Zeb with my own eyes climb a few rows of bleachers to get in position to take the picture," Beamer said.

"He’s not hobbling around like a cripple right now. He’s moving pretty good.”

The former graduate assistant has taken over as the starting quarterback after last week's news that Luke Doty would undergo season-ending surgery on his foot. Noland started the first three games of the season.