During a University of South Carolina Board of Trustees teleconference on Thursday, athletics director Ray Tanner was quite optimistic that there will be football on the field in 2020.

As far as how many fans will be in the stands, that has not yet been determined but Tanner says the athletics department has been running models for various scenarios - from full capacity to a reduced number of fans to no fans.

"We still have time on our side," Tanner said.

"I know it goes fast, but we still have some time. We’ll always defer to our state government and local government officials and the medical professionals that are involved that are tremendously impressive.”

The pandemic has caused financial hardships throughout the country and the school has a hit. To help offset that, Tanner, Will Muschamp, Frank Martin and Dawn Staley have all taken voluntary 10 percent pay cuts which will help the university save $1.2 million.

“Whether we play or 15,000 or whatever the case may be, we’ve taken as many cost saving measures as we can take under the circumstances to mitigate lost revenue and to be prepared for what’s coming ahead,” Tanner said.

“The intentions are for the Southeastern Conference to do its best to play the schedule as we have it.”