Muschamp talks about the non-existent pecking order at quarterback

As the Gamecocks prepare to begin a delayed start to the preseason, head coach Will Muschamp says the competition at quarterback is wide open.

Ryan Hilinski is the incumbent. Collin Hill is the grad transfer from Colorad State. Luke Doty is the highly touted freshman who will also get repetitions at receiver. Jay Urich is the redshirt junior who has also cross trained at quarterback and receiver. But head coach Will Muschamp says there is no pecking order when it comes to those players at that position.

“We’ve got an open competition, not just at quarterback, but across the board,” Muschamp said.

“Everyone has to earn their opportunity and their playing time and those guys will continue to rotate just like they have been in our walk-through situations.”

Those four quarterbacks had their learning curve cut short in the spring due to COVID-19. That means Collin Hill is an intriguing prospect due to his experience running Mike Bobo's offense at Colorado State.