Gamecock guard named SEC Co-Player of the Week

Destanni Henderson had quite the comeback after missing a few games with a leg injury.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina women's basketball senior guard Destanni Henderson has been named the Player of the Week by both the USBWA and the SEC, both organizations announced Tuesday.

Henderson missed the previous three games with a leg injury but she returned to the court in time for the showdown with #2 Shanford. She delivered 17 points, seven assists and seven steals as she helped Carolina rally from an 18-point deficit and secure a 65-61 victory for the top-ranked Gamecocks who improved to 12-0 on the season.

On the season, Henderson is second on the team in scoring at 12.8 points per game and leads the regular guard rotation in field goal percentage at .506. Her 4.78 assists per game are fourth in the SEC. Over the past two seasons she has handed out 5.0 assists per game, and she is 57 points away from 1,000 in her career.