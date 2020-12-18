x
#5 South Carolina rolls past Temple 103-41

The fifth-ranked Gamecocks have little trouble with Dawn Staley's alma mater.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Zia Cooke had 23 points and tied her career best with five 3-pointers to lead No. 5 South Carolina to a 103-41 victory over Temple. 

It was a much more satisfying showing than the last time the Gamecocks at home, when No. 4 North Carolina State ended their 29-game win streak. This time, Cooke helped South Carolina to a 7-0 run to break open a 14-14 game. 

The Gamecocks never looked back in moving to 6-0 all time over Temple, the last four wins coming with the Owls former coach Dawn Staley on the other side.