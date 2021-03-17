x
A legendary Gamecock basketball player passes away

Art Whisnant played at South Carolina in the early 1960s and he left his mark which led to Hall of Fame inductions in recent years.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A legendary South Carolina basketball player and one of the toughest players to ever wear a Gamecock uniform has passed away.

Art Whisnant was a three-time All-ACC selection during his career from 1959-62, and his 1,505 points ranks 11th among the program's all-time scoring leaders. He averaged 19.1 points in 79 career games for the Gamecocks and his 880 free throw attempts still rank atop the category in the Carolina record book. 

A fifth round draft pick in 1962 by the Los Angeles Lakers, Mr. Whisnant was a member of the South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame and the state athletic hall of fame and when he was inducted into the latter, his grandsons - Dustin and Austin Johnson presented him with his Hall of Fame jacket and it's good to know he got to see DJ win the Masters.

Art Whisnant was 81.   