A legendary Gamecock basketball player passes away

Art Whisnant was a three-time All-ACC selection during his career from 1959-62, and his 1,505 points ranks 11th among the program's all-time scoring leaders. He averaged 19.1 points in 79 career games for the Gamecocks and his 880 free throw attempts still rank atop the category in the Carolina record book.

A fifth round draft pick in 1962 by the Los Angeles Lakers, Mr. Whisnant was a member of the South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame and the state athletic hall of fame and when he was inducted into the latter, his grandsons - Dustin and Austin Johnson presented him with his Hall of Fame jacket and it's good to know he got to see DJ win the Masters.