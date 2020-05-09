Hilinski - "We want to bust the scoreboard"

Gamecock quarterback Ryan Hilinski says the expectations for the offense under coordinator Mike Bobo are clear and defined.

The expectations are sky high that the Gamecock offense under new coordinator Mike Bobo can put up gaudy statistics. Quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who started 10 games as a freshman in 2019, says Bobo has laid out some lofty goals for his unit.

“Every time we step into Williams-Brice, we want to bust the scoreboard. That’s the thing that coach wants us to do. We want to bust the scoreboard," Hilinski said.

“We want to go out there and do everything that we can that we’ve prepared for in that week with the utmost confidence, and just go out there and practice it. Go out there and execute and then bust the scoreboard.

“In the end, we trust our defense. We trust coach Muschamp and everything that they’re doing. We just want to win ball games. We want to bust the scoreboard and win football games big time.”