Beamer hires his offensive line coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer has his first staff in Columbia filled with the 10 on-field coaches.

The 10th and final member of the inaugural staff is veteran offensive line coach Greg Adkins who will lead that unit in 2021.

Marshall spent 2020 at his alma mater of Marshall where current Gamecock strength and conditioning coach Luke Day held down that same position.

Adkins has also had stops at Charlotte, Georgia, Oklahoma State, Syracuse and Tennessee.