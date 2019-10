A.J. Lawson scored a game-high 23 points as South Carolina defeated Columbia International University, 87-50, in an exhibition contest Wednesday night at Colonial Life Arena.

Lawson was one of four Gamecocks in double figures. Jalyn McCreary had 15 points. Maik Kotsar and Jair Bolden each added 12 points each.

Carolina finished the game on a 19-3 run and held the Rams scoreless the last five minutes of regulation.