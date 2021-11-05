Rivals face off tonight on the diamond

Clemson and South Carolina will meet at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in a make-up game from February.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The annual rivalry between the baseball programs at South Carolina and Clemson took a detour in 2021 after rain washed out the scheduled game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Tonight, the game will be made up as the Gamecocks will go for the sweep, while the Tigers will try to salvage a win from the series. Back in February, Andrew Eyster delivered a walk-off in Greenville and one in Columbia to give the Gamecocks the series win.

The Gamecocks do have two SEC series left as they try to lock down a regional hosting assignment. But South Carolina head coach Mark Kingston isn't going to let his team take its collective eye on the goal going into tonight's contest.

"Every game we play matters, but we also know that it’s Clemson-South Carolina. Even if we’re playing checkers, people are going to be interested in it and we’re going to want to win, just like they are,” said USC coach Mark Kingston.

“We’ll give it its just due.”