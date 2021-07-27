Enagbare named to Nagurski Trophy watch list

South Carolina edge rusher displayed an ability to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks in 2020.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina edge rusher Kingsley "J.J." Enagbare has been named to the watch list for the Nagurski Trophy which goes to college football's most outstanding defensive player. It is presented by the Football Writers Association of America and the Charlotte Touchdown Club.

Last season, Enagbare finished tied for second in the SEC with 6.0 sacks. He led the Gamecocks with seven tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.