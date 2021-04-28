South Carolina women's golf team earns #1 overall seed for the NCAA Regionals

This season, South Carolina won four tournaments, the most victories in a single season in the history of the program. The team finished no worse than third in any event and in the process, scoring records would be set throughout the season. The three lowest 54-hole tournament totals in program history would be recorded this season, capped off by a 17-under 827 in stroke play at the SEC Championship.



Pauline Roussin-Bouchard is in the midst of the best season in program history with four tournament wins, the last coming at the SEC Championship earlier this month. The sophomore became the fourth Gamecock to win the SEC Championship with her 17-under (199) score, the lowest 54-hole total in program history and lowest score in SEC Championship history. Roussin-Bouchard now holds the four lowest 54-hole score totals in team history, all coming in her tournament wins this season. Her five career wins rank second in program history.



Each of the four regional sites will include 18 teams and six individuals competing, with the top six teams (24 teams total) and the low three individuals (12 individuals total) not on an advancing team from each regional site advancing the national championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona on May 21-26.



The field in the Louisville regional features in order of seeding - South Carolina, Florida State, Auburn, Texas, Arkansas, Texas Tech, UCLA, Michigan State, UCF, Tennessee, North Florida, Louisville, UTSA, Mercer, College of Charleston, Xavier, James Madison and Farleigh Dickinson.