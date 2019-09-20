Kyle Markway didn't really have a lot of allegiance towards the Missouri football.

Growing up two hours away from the Missouri campus in St. Louis, Markway's family was geared more towards Iowa since his uncle played there. But there are still plenty of Missouri fans in the Markway neighborhood and as a result, the garnet and black colors tend to attract attention, especially when the Markway family has bragging rights in the Show Me State.

"They love it," Markway said.

"They probably love it more than I do. They're always tweeting and wearing the black and garnet. They've got black and garnet stickers on their cars. They've got flags in the front yard. They love it and they're enjoying it."

Markway played a key role in last year's 37-35 USC victory. With USC trailing in the final stages of the fourth quarter, he had a key 27-yard reception which helped set up Parker White for the game-winning 33-yard field goal.