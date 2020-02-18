Will Muschamp will have to make one more hire to fill out his staff but he will not be in the market for a wide receivers coach.

bryan McClendon, who interviewed with several NFL teams, will remain on the staff. He had interviewed with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was in the running for a spot on that staff. GamecockCentral.com reported on Friday that McClendon would be staying and that was made official when the Steelers announced Tuesday that former Florida All-American Ike Hilliard will be the Steelers' new wide receivers coach. Hilliard has been the receivers coach for the Redskins and Bills.

With McClendon staying, the way the offensive staff is shaping up is Bobby Bentley will likely go back to coaching the running backs after the departure of Thomas Brown to the Rams. New offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will also coach the quarterbacks without a QB assistant which Bentley was going to be until Brown's departure. There could be some tweaks but right now, that's how the staff looks.

Former Gamecock linebacker Rod Wilson is expected to be hired in the coming days as the Gamecocks' new linebackers coach. He would replace Coleman Huntzler who is now on the Texas staff.

Wilson has been on the staff of the Kansas City Chiefs as a special teams assistant. He also spent four seasons as a linebackers coach at Charleston Southern.