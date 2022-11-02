South Carolina men's tennis team upsets Wake Forest

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In a big-time SEC-ACC showdown on the courts, the 13th-ranked South Carolina men's tennis team upset #6 Wake Forest 5-2 Thursday at the Carolina Indoor Tennis Center.
South Carolina won the double point and then secured four singles wins to clinch the victory to improve to 9-0 on the season.
"That was a huge match for us," said head coach Josh Goffi.
"Wake has a storied program, Coach Tony (Bresky) has done a phenomenal job there, and we haven't beaten them since my second year here in 2012. There was a lot on the line there; it was important for the guys to get the win today. I think both teams today played pretty tight. Ultimately it came down to competing and that's what we do – what we pride ourselves on. That's the Gamecock brand. That's the Gamecock GRIT that we always talk about. That's what our guys brought, and ultimately they got the win because of it."
Raphael Lambling clinched the match for the Gamecocks, winning at number four singles 7-5, 6-3.