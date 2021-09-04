South Carolina volleyball team sweeps Clemson 3-0

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina volleyball team had four different players with at least eight kills in a 3-0 victory over Clemson Friday at the Carolina Volleyball Center. The Gamecocks won 25-14, 25-23 and 25-12 to record their sixth straight victory over the Tigers.
Kyla Manning led the team with nine kills while Lauren McCutcheon, Mikayla Robinson and Riley Whitesides registered eight kills each.
In the final match of the two-day Palmetto Showdown, South Carolina defeated UCF 3-1 to run its record to 5-1.
The Gamecocks will be on the road before returning home on Saturday, September 18 to face High Point in the final match before the SEC schedule begins.