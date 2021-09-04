South Carolina volleyball team sweeps Clemson 3-0

The South Carolina team claimed bragging rights over the arch-rival Tigers with a 3-0 sweep.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina volleyball team had four different players with at least eight kills in a 3-0 victory over Clemson Friday at the Carolina Volleyball Center. The Gamecocks won 25-14, 25-23 and 25-12 to record their sixth straight victory over the Tigers.

Kyla Manning led the team with nine kills while Lauren McCutcheon, Mikayla Robinson and Riley Whitesides registered eight kills each.

In the final match of the two-day Palmetto Showdown, South Carolina defeated UCF 3-1 to run its record to 5-1.

