Jalen Brooks gets cleared to play by the NCAA

Transfer receiver could play Saturday at LSU

Jalen Brooks has been cleared for takeoff.

The transfer receiver from Wingate was cleared to play this week by the NCAA. Head coach Will Muschamp delivered the news to the team during Wednesday's practice and it was announced publicly on Twitter.

After playing his first two seasons at Wingate, Brooks transferred to Tarleton State in Texas and spent the spring semester there before transferring to South Carolina.

"Jalen has worked really hard; I'm extremely excited for him," head coach Will Muschamp said on the SEC teleconference Wednesday.

"I appreciate the NCAA's decision. I want to really thank Ray Tanner, Jeff Whitehead and Chance Miller and the job that they did for us in continuing to get the information the NCAA needed in order to make him eligible. I'm really happy for this young man. He's worked really hard and he's never complained".

Muschamp went on to say "we expect him to contribute on Saturday".