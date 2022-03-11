South Carolina-Texas schedule moves to Saturday-Sunday

The two teams will now play one game on Saturday and two on Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With the threat of inclement weather, the first game of the South Carolina-Texas series will not be played until Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

The Gamecocks and Longhorns will play a doubleheader on Sunday starting at 1:30 p.m. Both games will be nine-inning games.

Sunday - 1:30 p.m. (DH) with a pair of 9-inning contests

The schedule for Friday had already been adjusted with the start of game one moved from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. due to a threat of inclement weather but with that threat now extended to the afternoon, the decision was made to start the series on Saturday when the weather will be more favorable.

Will Sanders is set to start game one on Saturday but with the pitching staff banged up, the starters for Sunday's two games are to be determined.