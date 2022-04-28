Gamecocks land Coastal Carolina transfer guard

Ebrima Dibba, a 6-6 guard who has spent the last four seasons at Coastal Carolina has announced he is transferring to South Carolina as Lamont Paris continues the process of rebuilding the Gamecock roster.

The Sweden native averaged 8.1 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game this past season. Dibba has been in the Coastal Carolina program for the past four seasons. He was a starter for three of those seasons with the exception being the 2019-2020 campaign when he missed most of the year due to injury.