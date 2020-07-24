College football teams adopt an NFL model with OTAs

The next phase in a march towards what is expected a different kind of college football season continues.

An important step was taken by college football teams around the country was taken Friday with the start of OTAs or organized team activities which usually can be found at NFL facilities.

The college teams are having to go this route due to COVID-19. These workouts are part of the NCAA's revised summer athletic activities and preseason practice plan. They will serve as a transition from the weightlifting and conditioning that players have been doing since returning to practice and the normal preseason schedule which begins August 7.

From July 13-23, the Gamecocks were allowed up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film study per week. But during this OTA schedule, that eight-hour limit goes to 20 hours per week with a four-hour cap on one day's activities.