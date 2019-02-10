Two days after leading Team USA to the gold medal in the FIBA AmeriCup championship in Puerto Rico, Dawn Staley was overseeing the first preseason practice for her 12th team at South Carolina..

“The anticipation of the first day was there, the execution wasn’t,” Staley said. “But it’s good. I think we’ve got a type of team that needs probably to understand both sides of the basketball.

“I think they realize we have good individual players, but how we get that individual mentality to mesh as a team, we’re a long way from that. We’re going to need a lot more practice to understand our worth and our value to each other. It’ll come, because there are glimpses of it.”

This is Staley's 20th year as a head coach. Her first eight years of calling the shots were at Temple and this season will mark her 12th in Columbia.

"20 years? God, I didn't see myself in this profession for 20 years," Staley said.

"20 years, well 19 years have gone by so quickly. But they've been incredibly gratifying. You coach some players like C.J. (former Temple player Cynthia Jordan) and Ari in our office (former Temple player Arianna Moore). They work in our office. They were my very first recruiting class at Temple and they've been with me almost their entire adult lives - or mine. When your former players become your friends, you know that you've been in the business a long time but you also know that you keep people around who know you and understand you and love you for who you are - the good, the bad and the ugly at times.

Jordan is the program's director of basketball operations, while Moore is the special assistant to the head coach.