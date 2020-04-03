Former Cardinal Newman standout Cam Tringali threw five innings of hitless relief with seven strikeouts and Wes Clarke smacked a two-run home run in the top of the 12th inning as the Gamecocks defeated Furman 3-1 win Tuesday night at Fluor Field in Greenville.



Jake Crawford's leadoff solo home run in the second put the Paladins up 1-0.. Jeff Heinrich's RBI triple in the fifth tied the game.



Tringali was part of a Carolina bullpen that did not allow a hit in eight innings of work.

The Gamecocks host Boston College Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.