USC-Clemson basketball game has been postponed

COVID-19 issues still affecting the Gamecock men's basketball program.

The South Carolina men's basketball team continues to be in a holding pattern and now the third game on the schedule has been affected due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

Last week's home game with Wofford and the road game against George Washington were cancelled and now this Saturday's game with Clemson has been postponed.

Even though the game won't be played Saturday, there is the potential of rescheduling it on a future date to be determined. Both Frank Martin and Brad Brownell realize the importance of the game, not just concerning bragging rights but what it does for college hoops in the entire state.