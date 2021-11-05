Brown trending to QB1 status

South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown is the likely starter for the Florida game.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With Zeb Noland still on the mend from knee surgery, Jason Brown is expected to get the start at quarterback against Florida, according to Matt Zenetz from On3.

GamecockCentral.com is reporting Brown has been taking the majority of first team reps this week in practice.

This would be Brown's first FBS start after playing in three games this season. At Texas A&M, Brown was 8-for-14 passing with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Brown started his career at St. Francis. an FCS school in southeastern Pennsylvania.