After a work stoppage, the Gamecock men's basketball team returns to the court

The South Carolina men's basketball team has to make up for lost time but that is easier said than done.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After undergoing not one but two pauses in team activities due to COVID-19, the South Carolina men's basketball team returned to the court for practice this week. But it wasn't like the guys could just pick up from where they left off.

During the quarantine period, the players were not allowed to leave their apartments. So now, the team is having to work its way back into playing shape with a game against FAMU set for Saturday.