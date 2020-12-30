After a work stoppage, the Gamecock men's basketball team returns to the court

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After undergoing not one but two pauses in team activities due to COVID-19, the South Carolina men's basketball team returned to the court for practice this week. But it wasn't like the guys could just pick up from where they left off.
During the quarantine period, the players were not allowed to leave their apartments. So now, the team is having to work its way back into playing shape with a game against FAMU set for Saturday.
Head coach Frank Martin says philosophically, he is not nearly concerned with winning and losing as he is simply trying to manage his team through these challenging times. Perhaps the biggest challenge is getting ready for a game knowing it could be postponed the day before due to the pandemic.