Former Cardinal Newman star returning to town, will play for the Gamecocks

Chico Carter is transferring to South Carolina after two seasons at Murray State.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The SCISA flavor continues to be a part of the South Caroina men's basketball program.

Former Cardinal Newman standout Chico Carter, Jr. has verbally committed to play at South Carolina after spending the first two seasons of his college career in the Ohio Valley Conference at Murray State.

city on my back, no place I’d rather be 🌃❤️ pic.twitter.com/8Ote6JANAB — cj2 (@ccarterjr3) April 3, 2021

Carter played in 48 career games at Murray State. This past season as a sophomore, Carter averaged 12.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals.

An outstanding shooter at Cardinal Newman, Carter won a state title in his senior season and he took his shooting skills to the Bluegrass State where this past season, he shot above 50 percent from the field (50.8). He also made 44.2 percent of his three-point attempts and was 81.3 percent from the free throw line.