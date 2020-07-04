South Carolina freshman Aliyah Boston earned a spot on the Naismith Starting Five as the winner of the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award, the Basketball Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Association announced on ESPN.

Boston becomes the second Gamecock to win the award in its three years in existence. A'ja Wilson won the inaugural Lisa Leslie award in 2018.



The consensus National Freshman of the Year and a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, Boston was the SEC Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year and was named to the All-SEC First Team.

Boston joined Dutch Fork product and current Atlanta Dream center Alaina Coates as the only league Freshmen of the Year to also capture another of the league's top individual awards. Coates played at South Carolina from 2013-2017.