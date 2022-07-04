The Gamecocks' new head basketball coach is essentially a one-man organization for the moment until he hires his first assistant coach.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — You can refer to him as Lamont Paris, Inc.

South Carolina's new head basketball coach is currently the only full-time coach in the program since he was hired two weeks ago.

Paris expects to hire his first assistant coach by the end of the week. But in the meantime, he is essentially a one-man organization when it comes to recruiting and the day-to-day operations of the program with help from some of the administrative staff members who were in place when Frank Martin was the head coach.