COLUMBIA, S.C. — You can refer to him as Lamont Paris, Inc.
South Carolina's new head basketball coach is currently the only full-time coach in the program since he was hired two weeks ago.
Paris expects to hire his first assistant coach by the end of the week. But in the meantime, he is essentially a one-man organization when it comes to recruiting and the day-to-day operations of the program with help from some of the administrative staff members who were in place when Frank Martin was the head coach.
Paris was at Home Team BBQ Wednesday night for his debut on "Carolina Calls", the radio call-in show that is statewide and toll free. Paris sat down for an hour with head coach Derek Scott to give fans a window into his coaching philosophy. It was also a rare chance for Paris to actually take a breath, enjoy some good food and speak directly to the Gamecock fan base. But come Thursday morning, the sprint continues as he continues to scour resumes for assistants, the transfer portal for players while also building a relationship with with the remaining players on the roster.