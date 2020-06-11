Muschamp - no surprises as to how unforgiving the 2020 schedule is

South Carolina is currently 2-3 with a home game against seventh-ranked Texas A&M on tap for Saturday.

South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp knew the 2020 schedule would be unforgiving if his team did not play a clean game. At least three times, that has been the case.

The Gamecocks are currently 2-3 and after an open date and will turn their attention to seventh-ranked Texas A&M.

For Muschamp, he is not surprised that five games into a schedule that has nothing but SEC foes, his team has experienced some painful lessons.

"Well, I expected it to be tough every week and it's been tough every week and unfortunately, we're sitting here at 2-3," Muschamp said.