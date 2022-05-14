South Carolina baseball defeats Kentucky 11-3

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina baseball team hit three home runs, collected 13 hits and used solid pitching to earn an 11-3 Friday night (May 13) win over Kentucky at Founders Park.



Michael Braswell went 4-for-4 with three RBI while Josiah Sightler was 3-for-5 with three runs scored, three RBI and his 13th home run of the year. Andrew Eyster and Jalen Vasquez each homered and had two hits.



Brett Thomas earned his first career win, striking out five in four innings of work, allowing three hits and an earned run. Cade Austin pitched three scoreless frames and John Gilreath had three strikeouts in two innings of work.



Carolina scored a run in the first on Eyster's RBI single, then got five runs in the second, capped by a three-run home run from Sightler. Vasquez led off the frame with his first career home run. Carolina scored a run in the fourth on Eyster's blast, then added three runs of insurance in the sixth on Braswell's three-run double.