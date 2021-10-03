A.J. Lawson earns All-SEC recognition

It is the second-career postseason honor for Lawson, who was named to the All-Freshman Team in 2019.



Lawson is currently averaging a team high 16.9 points per game, while also averaging 4.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. His points per game rank fourth in the SEC (overall games), and his steals per outing is tied for 10th in the league. Lawson is hitting 35.6 percent from beyond the arc which is second in the league, and his 163 career 3-pointers ranks eighth in Carolina history.



Earlier this season, Lawson scored the 1,000th point of his career, becoming the 47th member of the Carolina 1,000-point club.