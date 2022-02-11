South Carolina softball wins its season opener

The Gamecocks defeated Virginia 3-2 Friday night on day one of the Gamecock Invitational.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina softball team won its season-opener Friday night, defeating Virginia 3-2 on the first day of the Gamecock Invitational. It's the seventh consecutive season the Gamecocks have won their home opener.



"I loved the way we played the game tonight," head coach Beverly Smith said. "The team played with a lot of passion. Our defense picked up the ball great behind Leah Powell. I thought Leah was outstanding on the mound tonight. I think it's going to be the first of many (wins) this season."



The Gamecocks fell behind early as Virginia scored a run in the second after a leadoff double, a groundout, and a Carolina throwing error.

Katie Prebble would deliver for the Gamecocks in the fifth inning, putting them ahead for good. With runners on first and second, Prebble delivered her first career triple, driving the ball down the right field line and off the wall, allowing Jordan Fabian and pinch runner Marissa Gonzalez to score.



Riley Blampied added a key insurance run in the sixth, when she led off the inning by depositing a 1-2 pitch off the protective netting in front of the scoreboard for her second career home run.

Tomorrow, the Gamecocks play Lipscomb at 1 pm and George Washington at 3:30 pm. @GamecockSoftbll pic.twitter.com/ZxJ4Kgte7T — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) February 12, 2022