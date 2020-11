South Carolina has no answer for the Aggies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Kellen Mond threw four touchdown passes to become Texas A&M’s career leader, Isaiah Spiller ran for 131 yards and the No. 7 Aggies routed South Carolina 48-3 on Saturday night. Mond moved past Jerrod Jefferson with the 68th touchdown pass of his career, a 52-yarder to Devon Achane in the third quarter with the game long decided. Mond also ran for a score to help Texas A&M improve to 5-1 - all in the Southeastern Conference - for its best start since opening 6-0 in 2016. South Carolina, coming off an off week, had no answer. The Gamecocks are 2-4.