While South Carolina was battling Tennessee last Saturday in Knoxville, the Commodores were enjoying an open date after their biggest win of the season.

On Oct. 19, the Commodores upset then 22nd-ranked Missouri 21-14.

South Carolina will try to extend its winning streak to 11 over Vanderbilt. To do that, the Gamecocks will have to deal with a defensive-minded head coach who has some talented players on that side of the ball.

"I think the thing you turn the tape on is they extremely hard," said USC head coach Will Muschamp.

"And they're very disciplined in what they do and their techniques. They're not going to be out of position, they're not going to bust a coverage. They're a team that plays extremely hard. And when you turn the tape on, that's easy to see, especially in the last ball game against Missouri."

Kickoff between USC and Vanderbilt is set for 7:30 p.m. The Gamecocks are 3-5, 2-4 in the SEC. Vanderbilt is 2-5, 1-3 in the league.