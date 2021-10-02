Dawn and company give fans a sneak peek of this year's team

The South Carolina women's basketball team held an open workout Friday night at the Colonial Life Arena.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Basketball fans in the area were able to get a look at the South Carolina women's basketball team as the Gamecocks held an open workout Friday night at the Colonial Life Arena.

The Gamecocks returns all 12 members of last season's NCAA Final Four and SEC Tournament champion team. It was also a chance to see the nation's top-ranked recruiting class which is on the roster along with reigning ACC Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year Kamilla Cardoso.

WATCH - It's always a good Friday when you can shoot some @GamecockWBB !



Here's some of the highlights from their intrasquad scrimmage ft. buckets by @aa_boston , @zia_cooke , @_Theblackqueen_ & others!



It's capped off by a sweet dime by Freshman @Ihoop___22 ! @WLTX #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/lrP5M5yQCF — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) October 2, 2021

Head coach Dawn Staley also unveiled the 2021-2022 theme "Net Worth" which has a special meaning on several levels.