Dawn and company give fans a sneak peek of this year's team

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Basketball fans in the area were able to get a look at the South Carolina women's basketball team as the Gamecocks held an open workout Friday night at the Colonial Life Arena.
The Gamecocks returns all 12 members of last season's NCAA Final Four and SEC Tournament champion team. It was also a chance to see the nation's top-ranked recruiting class which is on the roster along with reigning ACC Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year Kamilla Cardoso.
Head coach Dawn Staley also unveiled the 2021-2022 theme "Net Worth" which has a special meaning on several levels.
According to the official news release, "Net Worth" taps into the universal symbol of success in basketball – cutting down the nets. Each member of the team, the program and the fan base plays a role in the march toward achieving that level of success. Every role is not the same, but every person has a "Net Worth" – an added value necessary for the team to achieve its goals.