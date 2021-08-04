Andrew Eyster will return for another year

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina outfielder Andrew Eyster will return to the Gamecock program in 2022.
Eyste was not picked in the MLB Draft and did not sign a free agent deal. This means the player who led the Gamecocks in batting average last season at .279 will be back in the lineup. He also added 11 home runs and 42 RBI.
His return means the Gamecocks have two returning starting outfielders in Eyster and Swansea's Josiah Sightler who manned left field.
Eyster is taking advantage of the extra year allowed by the NCAA due to COVID-19 forcing the cancellation of the 2020 season.