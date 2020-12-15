Shilo Sanders enters the transfer portal

Gamecock safety could be headed to play for his father at Jackson State.

Redshirt freshman safety Shilo Sanders will transfer out of the South Carolina program and is in the transfer portal, that according to Gamecock Central.

The son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, Shilo could very well land at Jackson State in Mississippi where his dad is now the coach.

Sanders redshirted in 2019 and in 2020, he played in nine games for USC, recording 32 tackles and a pass breakup.