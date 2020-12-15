Shilo Sanders enters the transfer portal

Redshirt freshman safety Shilo Sanders will transfer out of the South Carolina program and is in the transfer portal, that according to Gamecock Central.
The son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, Shilo could very well land at Jackson State in Mississippi where his dad is now the coach.
Sanders redshirted in 2019 and in 2020, he played in nine games for USC, recording 32 tackles and a pass breakup.
A former three-star recruit from Trinity Christian in Cedar, Texas, Sanders also spent time on the diamond playing for the Bomb Island Bombers this summer. The Bombers are a collegiate developmental team based in Columbia and they played a summer schedule against the Lexington County Blowfish.