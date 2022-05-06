Zacch Pickens hosts football camp, looks ahead to his senior season

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina football has dived into summer conditioning but the weekend off gave Zacch Pickens a chance to make the short drive to Florence to host a free football camp.
The relatively new stadium at Wilson High School was the site for the camp which was for youngsters 13 and under.
Pickens was joined by a few of his Gamecock teammates including quarterback Spencer Rattler, defensive linemen Alex Huntley and Tonka Hemingway and running back MarShawn Lloyd. The Wilson High School football coaching staff and a few Wilson players also were there working the camp which provided instruction for football and life lessons for the off-the-field challenges which kids will face.
The morning ended with Chick-fil-A sandwiches for the kids who also had time to get autographs from the Gamecock players.
Pickens is entering his senior season with the Gamecocks. He had the option of leaving early for the NFL Draft but with Pickens felt it was in his best interest to come back for one final run as he looks to increase his draft stock for 2023. Pickens did start 13 games in 2021 but after earning Freshman All-SEC honors in 2019, he is looking for an All-SEC season in 2022 to book end his Gamecock career with post-season awards but more importantly, put his name out front as one of the best defensive linemen in the SEC.