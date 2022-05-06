Zacch Pickens hosts football camp, looks ahead to his senior season

There was a South Carolina contingent, led by DL Zacch Pickens, who made the trip down I-20 to Florence to work a free football camp for youngsters 13 and under.

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina football has dived into summer conditioning but the weekend off gave Zacch Pickens a chance to make the short drive to Florence to host a free football camp.

The relatively new stadium at Wilson High School was the site for the camp which was for youngsters 13 and under.

Pickens was joined by a few of his Gamecock teammates including quarterback Spencer Rattler, defensive linemen Alex Huntley and Tonka Hemingway and running back MarShawn Lloyd. The Wilson High School football coaching staff and a few Wilson players also were there working the camp which provided instruction for football and life lessons for the off-the-field challenges which kids will face.

The morning ended with Chick-fil-A sandwiches for the kids who also had time to get autographs from the Gamecock players.