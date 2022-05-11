South Carolina basketball lands Illinois transfer

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina first year head basketball coach Lamont Paris will be getting the services of Illinois transfer Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk who has committed to the Gamecock program.
Playing behind consensus First Team All-American Kofi Cockburn, Bosmans-Verdonk appeared in 24 games as a sophomore with two starts. He averaged 1.6 points and 2.1 rebounds this past season.
The 6-8 Bosmans-Verdonk played under former Gamecock assistant coach Brad Underwood. Coincidentally, Illinois had a hard-fought game with Paris and Chattanooga in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Illinois won 54-53 and Bosmans-Verdonk was on the court for one minute of play. He will come to Columbia looking to be more of a factor in the rotation.
Bosmans-Verdonk joins fellow transfers Hayden Brown from The Citadel, Ebrima Dibba from Coastal Carolina and Meechie Johnson from Ohio State.
He will have three years of eligibility remaining as last season was his first full season of action and he will also be able to use his COVID year.