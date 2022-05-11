South Carolina basketball lands Illinois transfer

6-8 Bosmans-Verdonk is another transfer who will be a part of Lamont Paris' first team at South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina first year head basketball coach Lamont Paris will be getting the services of Illinois transfer Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk who has committed to the Gamecock program.

Playing behind consensus First Team All-American Kofi Cockburn, Bosmans-Verdonk appeared in 24 games as a sophomore with two starts. He averaged 1.6 points and 2.1 rebounds this past season.

The 6-8 Bosmans-Verdonk played under former Gamecock assistant coach Brad Underwood. Coincidentally, Illinois had a hard-fought game with Paris and Chattanooga in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Illinois won 54-53 and Bosmans-Verdonk was on the court for one minute of play. He will come to Columbia looking to be more of a factor in the rotation.

Bosmans-Verdonk joins fellow transfers Hayden Brown from The Citadel, Ebrima Dibba from Coastal Carolina and Meechie Johnson from Ohio State.