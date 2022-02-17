Opening Day for the Gamecocks is a day away

The South Carolina baseball team opens the 2022 season at home against UNC Greensboro.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head baseball coach Mark Kingston will be a part of his fifth Opening Day at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks open the 2022 season with a three-game series with UNC Greensboro.

For Kingston, Opening Day memories go all the way back to his days as a youngster watching "This Week In Baseball" which was "Must See TV" for fans of major league baseball wanting to get a preview of their favorite team.

Kingston says getting ready for that first game is a sign spring is around the corner and Founders Park is about to come alive.