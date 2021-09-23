South Carolina volleyball wins marathon match with Georgia

The Gamecocks open the SEC schedule with a five-set victory over Georgia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mikayla Robinson registered 15 kills and Lauren McCutcheon added 13 as the South Carolina volleyball team defeated Georgia 3-2 in the SEC opener for both teams.

After Georgia took the first game 26-24, Carolina took the next two games 25-17, 25-22. The Bulldogs took game four 25-17 to force a fifth game which Carolina won 15-7.

The South Carolina volleyball team opens SEC play with a dramatic 3-2 win over Georgia.

Special appearance by @aa_boston as herself.@GamecockVolley pic.twitter.com/4a3fCRu1bg — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) September 23, 2021

Robinson's .591 hitting percentage against Georgia is the second-highest success rate by a Gamecock in a five-set match in the program's 49-year history.

McCutcheon added 10 digs and seven blocks in a week. The reigning SEC Player of the Week, McCutcheon is the first Gamecock freshman in program history to be named the league's player of the week.