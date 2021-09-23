South Carolina volleyball wins marathon match with Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mikayla Robinson registered 15 kills and Lauren McCutcheon added 13 as the South Carolina volleyball team defeated Georgia 3-2 in the SEC opener for both teams.
After Georgia took the first game 26-24, Carolina took the next two games 25-17, 25-22. The Bulldogs took game four 25-17 to force a fifth game which Carolina won 15-7.
Robinson's .591 hitting percentage against Georgia is the second-highest success rate by a Gamecock in a five-set match in the program's 49-year history.
McCutcheon added 10 digs and seven blocks in a week. The reigning SEC Player of the Week, McCutcheon is the first Gamecock freshman in program history to be named the league's player of the week.
The Gamecocks will be on the road this weekend when they play at Texas A&M Sunday at 2:00 p.m.