Boston sweeps the national player of the year awards

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina junior Aliyah Boston completed her sweep of national player of the year honors with her selection as the Wooden Award winner as presented by the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

The 6-foot-5 post player gathered every player of the year award issued last week in addition to helping South Carolina earn the program's second NCAA National Championship.

Boston has been racking up awards all season but she took it to another level when he was named the SEC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. During Final Four week, Boston's resume was launched into the stratosphere as she was named the national player of the year by Naismith, Associated Press, the United States Basketball Writers Association Trophy and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. Boston also won the Naismith defensive player of the year