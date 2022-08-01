Wonnum will return for another year

South Carolina offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum is coming back for a fifth year in the program.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The parade of South Carolina upperclassmen returning to school continued Friday with the announcement of offensive tackle Dylan Wonnum that he will be back for the 2022 season.

The senior is a three-year starter at tackle but his 2021 season was cut short after suffering a lower back injury midway through the season.

The comeback is always stronger than the setback. Let’s get it!!🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/zTjKj9j4Tw — DylanWonnum (@DylanWonnum74) January 7, 2022

Wonnum joins a list of players who have announced they are returning to the program. Josh Vann, Zacch Pickens, Jordan Strachan, Brad Johnson, R.J. Roderick and Eric Douglas have all recently announced they will be on the 2022 roster.

The Gamecocks open the 2022 season at home against Georgia State. Earlier this week, one of the Panthers' starting offensive linemen announced that he will take advantage of the NCAA granting athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID affecting the 2020 schedules.

Dutch Fork graduate Malik Sumter, a three-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection at center, will play one final season for Shawn Elliott and the Panthers.